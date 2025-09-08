Former Bengals Star Mike Hilton Working Out for Super Bowl Contender
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is working out for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Hilton signed with Miami on July 26, but the Dolphins released him before final roster cuts. He worked out for the Colts recently, but left Indianapolis without a deal.
Now the veteran has a chance to join arguably the NFL's best roster. The Eagles are 1-0 and won the Super Bowl last season.
Hilton was a staple in the Bengals' nickel cornerback spot over the past four seasons. He signed with the Bengals prior to the 2021 campaign after starting his career in Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old had six interceptions and 283 tackles during his time with the Bengals.
Hilton helped the Bengals make it to back-to-back AFC Championship Games and Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the team. Philadelphia signed Za'Darius Smith to bolster their pass rush last week. Now Hilton could join the defending Super Bowl Champions.
The Bengals don't play the Eagles in the regular season.
Youth Movement
The Bengals decided to go young and stay young at cornerback this offseason. Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, Josh Newton and DJ Turner all played significant snaps in Sunday's season opening win over the Browns.
Turner had the play of the game—a diving interception—that helped Cincinnati secure the 17-16 win.
"DJ turned up with a huge pick," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "Those weren't easy turnovers, you know, (Bengals S Jordan Battle) J.B. and DJ, both of those were tough, off tip balls, and they went and got them and we’re grateful for that."
Look for the quartet of Turner, Hill, Newton and Taylor-Britt to get plenty of playing time moving forward.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast