Former Cleveland Browns Star Rooting for Joe Burrow and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday
CINCINNATI — It's safe to say former first round pick Johnny Manziel is rooting for the Bengals to beat the Browns on Sunday.
Manziel made his feelings about his former team perfectly clear during an appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.
"I think I'm going to be pissed at them and hate them forever," Manziel said. "It is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I'm rooting for 0-16 seasons every season."
The Browns drafted Manziel in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. He only appeared in 14 games for Cleveland.
Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012 and was one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Things didn't work out for him in Cleveland. He was released in 2016 shortly after the Browns hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson to be their head coach.
Manziel struggled throughout his NFL career, which included two starts against the Bengals. He completed 25-of-51 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Bengals beat the Browns in both matchups, outscoring Cleveland 61-10.
The Bengals have lost their last three season openers and are trying to avoid their fourth-straight 0-2 start. They started the season 0-3 last year. They're also hoping to beat Cleveland for a four-straight game.
Cincinnati last lost to Cleveland 24-3 in their season opening game against the Browns to start the 2023 campaign. The Bengals beat the Browns 31-14 later that season in a game where Cleveland played their backups. Cincinnati also swept them last year with a 21-14 victory in Cleveland and a 24-6 win in Cincinnati.
Check out the clip of Manziel below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast