Ty Simpson’s Surging NFL Draft Buzz Is Big News for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. There are a lot of prospects they could look to land at this pick, but it's going to depend on who's available.

Recently, there's been growing draft buzz that Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who's certainly not on the Bengals' radar. NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky recently suggested Simpson was the best quarterback in the draft class.

"I think Ty Simpson is QB1. I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class," Orlovsky said on Monday morning. "I think when you look at the body of work and what was asked of these two quarterbacks, you have to start with the question, who needed to do more to carry their football team to play well? Ty Simpson, and it's not close between those two quarterbacks. Who took more games over throughout the course of the season? Ty Simpson. It's not even close."

Ty Simpson Could Work His Way Into Top 10

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Orlovsky's praise for Simpson continued:

"And if we're asking like, okay, we're trying to see what you are as a player in college and what you're going to be asked to do in the NFL and what translates," Orlovsky said. "I start with what do you do in moments of panic with the football? Because that's really what separates good to great. I would tell you that Ty Simpson is more consistent in that regard."

Simpson might not land at pick No. 1, as it seems like the Las Vegas Raiders are dead set on Fernando Mendoza. Simpson could be on the board for a team like the Cleveland Browns or even the New York Jets. If he's taken in the top 10, it would increase the Bengals' chances of landing a defensive playmaker in the first round.

Why This Would be Huge News for the Bengals

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Simpson can work his way into the top 10 picks, it would be huge for the Bengals.

The Bengals want as many quarterbacks, wide receivers and even offensive linemen to go in the first nine picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. While Mendoza is a good prospect, the Bengals have Joe Burrow and don't need a quarterback. Simpson is in the same boat. If these two can be selected in the first nine picks, the Bengals will have one more player to choose from at pick No. 10.

As a result, somebody like Ruben Bain Jr. or Sonny Styles could end up falling to pick No. 10.

For Bengals fans, it would be a good thing to see Simpson come off the board ahead of their selection. That will leave more prospects available for the Bengals to select.

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