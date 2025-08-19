Former NFL Star Critical of Bengals' Preseason Approach With Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Should the Bengals have pulled Joe Burrow after he took a big hit on their second possession against the Commanders on Monday night?
Former All-Pro center Jason Kelce would've pulled Burrow from the game.
"He shouldn't even be doing that in the regular season," Kelce said on ESPN. "Like what are you doing running around taking those hits?He's pressing because he knows the sense of urgency is right now. And yeah, I would've pulled him after the first one. Sometimes you've got to save somebody from themselves."
Burrow played three total series on Monday night. He was sacked to end their second possession. The two other drives ended with touchdowns. Burrow took another sack that would've ended the drive, but Deatrich Wise Jr. was called for a horse collar tackle to extend the possession. He went on to find Charlie Jones for a score in the back of the end zone.
“Some good, some bad. Some plays I’d like back, obviously. Mistakes that we can't make in the regular season that we made tonight, but that’s why it's the preseason," Burrow said after the game. "Some good learning experiences in the couple drives that we've had, got some fumbles out of the way, so that was good. Yeah, those are just incredibly valuable reps that usually work out those kinks in the first couple weeks of the regular season, and we worked them out the last two weeks.”
Burrow and the Bengals are hoping to avoid another slow start to the season. They've started 0-2 in each of the past three years, including an 0-3 start last season.
Burrow was on the field for five drives this preseason. He completed 18-of-24 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He posted a 136.8 passer rating.
“He did a good job,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said during a sideline interview. “It's good to get out here in these preseason situations, feel the rush, feel the environment, be in the huddle with his guys. We took Ja'Marr (Chase) and Tee (Higgins), Chase Brown out early. So he had to go out there and lead us to two scores.”
Burrow certainly approached Monday night with a sense of urgency. He doesn't want to start slow. The price he paid was worth it—at least in his mind.
The Bengals start the regular season in 19 days when they travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.