Four Defensive Players Cincinnati Bengals Could Target at Trade Deadline After Acquiring Khalil Herbert
CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired running back Khalil Herbert in a trade with the Bears on Tuesday. Could more moves be coming?
Dianna Russini of The Athletic is reporting that Cincinnati is still on the hunt for help on defense. Here are four players they could target on Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline:
Arden Key, DE, Tennessee
Key would make a ton of sense. He has four sacks and 19 tackles this season. The veteran is in year two of a three-year, $21 million contract. He's forced 59 pressures and 42 hurries in 682 pass rush snaps over the past two seasons.
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Washington
The former first round pick could be dealt ahead of the deadline. He's struggled for the Commanders, but has elite speed, length and there's enough talent and pedigree to think he could develop into a quality NFL cornerback.
Azeez Ojulari, OLB, New York
The asking price may be too high based on reports around the league, but there's a lot to like about the 24-year-old. He has six sacks this season and could give the Bengals' defensive front some extra juice in the second half of the year.
Would the Bengals trade a fifth-round pick for Ojulari? Could Joseph Ossai be a trade chip that helps tip the scales in the Bengals' favor during negotiations?
Chase Young, DE, New Orleans
Would the Bengals make a run at the former No. 2 overall pick? Young has the pedigree and the talent, plus he has a good relationship with former Ohio State teammates, including Joe Burrow.
It might not be likely, but it shouldn't be dismissed if they can land Young for a sixth-round pick.
Other Possible Targets: Jonathan Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, Calais Campbell, Marshon Lattimore.
