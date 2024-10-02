Zac Taylor Shares Latest Injury Update on Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Trey Hendrickson was making positive progress after suffering a stinger in Week 4 against the Panthers.
"We'll take it day-to-day," Taylor said ahead of Wednesday's practice.
The sixth-year head coach also said that the three-time Pro Bowler doesn't have to practice to play on Sunday against the Ravens. It wouldn't be shocking for the Bengals to give Hendrickson a few more days of rest ahead of the AFC North showdown.
Taylor also added that Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson with both practice on Wednesday. They cleared their physicals and are eligible to be activated off of injured reserve anytime in the next 21 days.
