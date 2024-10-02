All Bengals

Zac Taylor Shares Latest Injury Update on Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson

A positive sign...

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Trey Hendrickson was making positive progress after suffering a stinger in Week 4 against the Panthers.

"We'll take it day-to-day," Taylor said ahead of Wednesday's practice.

The sixth-year head coach also said that the three-time Pro Bowler doesn't have to practice to play on Sunday against the Ravens. It wouldn't be shocking for the Bengals to give Hendrickson a few more days of rest ahead of the AFC North showdown.

Taylor also added that Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson with both practice on Wednesday. They cleared their physicals and are eligible to be activated off of injured reserve anytime in the next 21 days.

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

