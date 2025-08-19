Germaine Pratt Chimes in on Bengals' Preseason Struggles on Defense
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' first-team defense has struggled this preseason. They allowed four scores on four possessions—three touchdowns and one field goal.
The struggles were on full display on Monday night against the Commanders. At one point the Bengals were giving up 16.9 yards per run. The Commanders moved the ball up-and-down the field with ease.
Former Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt chimed in on the struggles when Bengals fan Andrew Russell tweeted about the defense.
"Logan Wilson looks like what Germaine Pratt looked like," Russell tweeted. He was clearly taking a shot at Wilson, who the Bengals are banking on this season.
Pratt quickly responded after seeing the tweet: "No, he needs help around him."
The Bengals released Pratt in June. He quickly signed with the Raiders. He's projected to start for Las Vegas this season.
Meanwhile, the Bengals are hoping the defense will be much improved this season. They moved on from Pratt after adding linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter in the draft. They also signed Oren Burks in free agency.
With all of the new faces, the Bengals are looking for Wilson to lead the way.
"Logan's proven he's a good player, and I think he would probably say that last year wasn't his best and he did get hurt in his time," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said last month. "As he goes, our defense will go. He is an important part of what we do, and he's a guy that we all believe in, that he'll come in and produce and play really well. In terms of what happens next to him, we'll see. We'll see. It'll be a young guy, probably, but might be Oren Burks, who's proven that he can play. He started the playoffs and the Super Bowl, played really well, so it was great to add him to the mix, it really was."
Check out Pratt's response on X below:
