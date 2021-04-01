Analyst Shoots Down Idea of Joe Burrow "Lobbying" for Ja'Marr Chase

CINCINNATI — Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase reunite in Cincinnati?

That's a question that plenty of people have been asking over the past few months. The conversation ramped up in recent weeks with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reporting that Burrow was "stumping" for Chase.

"Word on the street is that Joe Burrow is stumping for Cincy to bring his old Tiger teammate to Ohio," Breer wrote. "And the Riley Reiff signing gives the Bengals the flexibility to add a playmaker who’s an ideal stylistic fit for their quarterback."

A Bengals coach shot down that report according to Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network.

“You’ve heard a lot this week about Joe Burrow potentially lobbying for Ja’Marr Chase," Wingo said. "I can tell you that I got a text today from a member of the Bengals coaching staff that said, ‘I’ve seen that out there. Not sure where that came from. That’s not Joe, that’s not how he is at all. He gives us great intel on LSU guys but is respectful of his role as a player and ours as coaches and scouts.'”

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

Of course the coaching staff isn't going to admit that Burrow is pushing for Chase. He might be lobbying for a reunion, while still respecting his coaches and the front office.

Both reports could be accurate. The coaching staff may also want to quiet the Chase to Cincinnati talk as much as possible. Or maybe they're all in on Oregon tackle Penei Sewell.

Regardless of the reports, it's pretty safe to say Burrow would love to reunite with the star wide receiver. Will it happen? We won't know that until draft night.

The 2021 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts



Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook