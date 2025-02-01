All Bengals

'I Just Want It To Be Fair' - Ja'Marr Chase on Possible Contract Extension With Bengals

The star wide receiver is entering his fifth season. He became the fifth wide receiver since 1970 to win the Triple Crown.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks away with a reception in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks away with a reception in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow sent a message to the Bengals' front office about Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson and Tee Higgins on Thursday night.

Less than 24 hours later, Chase was asked about contract talks with the Bengals.

"I just hope I get what's fair at the end of the day," Chase said on ESPN. "Hopefully I don't put too much pressure on anybody, but I just want it to be fair, that's all."

What's fair?

"Fair is just what I deserve," Chase said. "I can't really say everything I want to say, but it's what I deserve, it's what I worked for, it's how hard I worked for. It's a written story already."

Chase became the fifth player since 1970 to win the NFL's Triple Crown. He led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

The 24-year-old is entering his fifth NFL season. The Bengals got close to a contract extension with Chase in September, but things fell apart in the 11th hour and he played the 2024 season on his rookie contract.

Watch video of Chase below:

