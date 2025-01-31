Pressure is On: Joe Burrow Turns Up the Heat on Bengals' Front Office
CINCINNATI — Star quarterback Joe Burrow went out of his way to send another message to the Bengals front office on Thursday night.
It's a message that has been consistent for nearly two months. Burrow wants the Bengals to pay their star players.
He was asked about Ja'Marr Chase during the Pro Bowl Games and gave a perfect response—not only about Chase, but about other key players that are up for extensions like Trey Hendrickson and Tee Higgins.
“I don’t know what more he could show and do to prove himself," Burrow said on ESPN. "We have several guys like that, who have stepped up for us, and deserve to be paid ... and deserve to be paid what they’re worth.”
Message sent.
This wasn't an in season comment about Higgins being a need. This was on a national stage and a national event. He was asked about Chase's contract situation. He could've just praised the star receiver and moved past it. He didn't.
Instead, he made it clear that Higgins and Hendrickson deserve to be paid and should be paid what they're worth.
"We have several guys like that, who have stepped up for us, and deserve to be paid ... and deserve to be paid what they’re worth.”
Translation: "Extending Chase isn't enough. Keep our star players."
The Bengals franchise completely changed on April 23, 2020 when they took Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
He's the most important person in the franchise. And he's telling ownership and the front office that he doesn't want to lose their top players.
The pressure is on.
All eyes are on Mike Brown, Katie Blackburn and the rest of the Bengals' front office. Are they going to push back or hesitate to get these deals done? Will they modernize their contract structure so they can truly maximize their resources year in and year out?
That's what Burrow wants and he hasn't been shy about voicing his opinion over the past few months.
After four years of being quiet and not pressuring the front office to make a move, Burrow is flexing his muscles a bit.
How the Bengals respond will go a long way toward shaping this era of football in Cincinnati.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast