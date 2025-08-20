Ideal Trade Partner Could be Emerging for Cincinnati Bengals With Roster Cuts Looming
CINCINNATI — An ideal trade partner may have emerged for the Bengals with roster cutdown day looming: the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota is in the market for receiver help according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
"With Jordan Addison suspended and multiple injuries, the are seriously exploring veteran receivers in the trade market," Pelissero tweeted. "All-Pro Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is on track for Week 1. His early-season running mate may not be on the roster... No trade is imminent. But Minnesota is actively looking, with six days to cutdown."
Cincinnati is deep at wide receiver. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins lead the way, but Andrei Iosivas has the trust of Joe Burrow and has separated himself as the Bengals' No. 3 receiver.
Charlie Jones has had a great camp and caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow in their preseason game against the Commanders.
Jermaine Burton impressed before suffering a knee injury that kept him out of their second preseason game. Mitch Tinsley made multiple highlight grabs and was the best player on the field in the Bengals' 31-17 win over the Commanders on Monday night.
What could the Bengals get in return for one of their pass catchers? Maybe they would be able to address their offensive line depth issues.
The Vikings have multiple trench players that have played well through two weeks of the preseason.
Former Cincinnati Bearcats guard Joe Huber has posted a 79.6 pass blocking grade and allowed just two pressures on 84 pass blocking snaps this preseason. Logan Brown has allowed one pressure and posted a 77.8 pass blocking grade on 34 pass blocking snaps.
Huber had a 5th-6th round grade in Dane Brugler's draft guide. Brown had a 4th-5th round grade. Both players ultimately went undrafted, but have impressed so far in their first NFL training camp.
Would the Vikings be interested in Isaiah Williams? He's another Bengals receiver that has made plays during training camp practice. Are the Bengals open to moving Tinsley for the right price? What about Burton?
Time will tell if the Bengals seriously entertain a pre-cut down day trade, but swapping a wide receiver for a trench player could make sense. Offensive tackle Walter Rouse is another player that Cincinnati could have their eyes on—especially if the Vikings are comfortable with Huber and Brown.
The Bengals brought in Dalton Risner for a visit on Tuesday, but he left without a deal. That could lead to them hitting the trade market in hopes of addressing the trenches.
It's worth noting that the Jets and the 49ers are also eyeing wide receiver help according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Cincinnati's preseason finale is Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. against Indianapolis at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have until Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. to trim their roster to 53 players.
