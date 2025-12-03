Two Bengals Ranked in Top 10 of Their Position in First Pro Bowl Games Voting Update

CINCINNATI – Two Cincinnati Bengals players are in the top 10 after the first weekend of Pro Bowl Games voting.

Ja’Marr Chase ranks fifth among wide receivers, and Evan McPherson is sixth in kicker voting.

The voting opened on Thanksgiving, and the recently released totals by the league are through 11 a.m. Monday. They only include fan votes cast on NFL.com or team sites.

Chase trails Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dallas’ George Pickens, the Rams’ Puka Nacua, and Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown.

McPherson trails the Chargers’ Cameron Dicker, Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey, Seattle’s Jason Myers, Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn and Jacksonville’s Cam Little.

Chase has made the Pro Bowl in all four of his seasons. Two other Bengals made the Pro Bowl in 2024 in quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Trey Hendrickson, but both are injured this season and well behind in voting.

One notable omission is Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II, who leads the league in passes defended with 16.

Turner reacted to the first voting results by tweeting a side-eye emoji.

The last Bengals cornerback to make the Pro Bowl was Pacman Jones in 2015.

Prior to that, it was Deltha O’Neal in 2005.

Fans can vote here.

The fan vote will count as one third toward the final tally, with players (one third) and coaches (one third) making up the rest.

The top 10 in overall voting this year are:

New England quarterback Drake Maye

Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Green Bay edge rusher Micah Parsons

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor

Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen

San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok