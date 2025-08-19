Bengals Free Agent Target Dalton Risner Reportedly Visiting NFC Team Following Cincinnati Workout
CINCINNATI — The Bengals let Dalton Risner leave the building without a new deal on Tuesday, and he is now visiting other teams. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the free agent guard is headed to Seattle for a visit and may also check out Pittsburgh before making his final decision.
Noah Fant took a similar path a couple of weeks ago before ultimately picking the Bengals.
"Free agent guard Dalton Risner, who worked out for the Bengals today, will also visit the Seahawks, per source. Visiting the Steelers also a consideration. Wants to take multiple visits before making a decision," Fowler posted on X.
Risner has been in the league since 2019 and notched a 67 overall Pro Football Focus grade last season on 537 snaps, including a career-high 76.2 pass-blocking grade. PFF projects him to sign a one-year, $4.5 million deal as he approaches his age-30 season. They also tag him with no sacks allowed across the past two seasons (1,282 total snaps). Risner is rarely penalized and has experience starting at either guard spot.
A position where Cincinnati has multiple injuries to deal with as the third preseason game approaches. Lucas Patrick got hurt in Monday's game and Cody Ford is also banged up but could return very soon. Cordell Volson is also dealing with a shoulder injury.
"I think that’s still a work in progress, to see how it all shakes out, who ends up where," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said over the weekend about the guard hierarchy as injuries mount. "A lot of guys have battled through injuries, so you’re missing guys for a couple of days. You’re missing a guy for a game. So I think we have to continue to work through that and see how it shakes out."
Risner could immediately be Cincinnati's best guard if he picks the Bengals over Seattle and Pittsburgh. He would be a plug-and-play starter and could help protect Joe Burrow.
