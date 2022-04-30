Skip to main content

Bengals Take Cam Taylor-Britt With 60th Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Taylor-Britt gives Cincinnati's secondary another boost. They took safety Dax Hill with the 31st overall pick in round one. 

Taylor-Britt, 22, had 51 tackles (three for loss), 12 passes defensed and one interception last season. 

The Bengals traded the 63rd and 209th pick to the Bills in exchange for the 60th pick. 

The Bengals took safety Dax Hill in the first round (31st overall) on Thursday night. They also have the 95th overall pick (third round) on Friday and five picks on Saturday. 

