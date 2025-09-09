Jaguars Make Trade With Eagles Ahead of Week 2 Showdown With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to improve to 2-0 this week when they welcome the Jaguars to town on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati will have to deal with one less weapon.
Jacksonville traded backup running back Tank Bigsby to the Eagles for fifth and sixth round draft picks.
Bigsby ran for 12 yards on five attempts in the Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Panthers. Travis Etienne ran for 143 yards in the victory, which paved the way for Jacksonville to make this trade.
Rookie Bhayshul Tuten will serve as Etienne's backup on Sunday against the Bengals.
Week 2
The Bengals are hoping to do something in Week 2 that they've never done in the Zac Taylor era: win.
Cincinnati is 0-6 in Week 2 under Taylor, including a 26-25 loss to the Chiefs last season.
Taylor discussed the importance of winning in Week 1 on Monday and what it does for this team moving forward.
"It is just all the anxieties that come with Week 1 in general," Taylor said. "I think it's its own unique week. There's so much buildup from the offseason to that moment, the unexpected of, what are they going to do? What challenges are they going to present that they've been hiding from us all offseason, and so just to collectively as a team, to find a way to win, at times a gross game -- defensively it was a beautiful game there at the end, those last five possessions, that's what you want. But just that's all we needed was 1-0 and put ourselves in best foot forward. We said the league did a huge favor putting us in a divisional road game Week 1 because coming out of that 1-0, that's the best-case scenario of any game you could have played. And so our guys accepted that challenge and figured out a way to get it done."
