Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Picks and Best Bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs

The dynamic duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase can reward bettors in a big way for the Bengals' matchup in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs.

The Bengals will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly-anticipated matchup on Sunday, and all eyes will be on quarterback Joe Burrow and his top target, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Both players once again had impressive seasons, and their performances will be crucial for the Bengals' chances of pulling off an upset in Kansas City.

Our betting analyst combed through the hundreds of player props found on Bet365 and identified a handful of must bet props focusing on Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

The third-year quarterback had another impressive season, throwing for 35 touchdowns which was tied for the second most in the NFL. He has also had success against the Chiefs, beating Kansas City three times in his career, including in last year's AFC Championship game. In his three starts against Kansas City, Burrow has eight passing touchdowns and never threw less than two in any of those outings. With the Bengals likely needing to throw the ball to keep up with the high-powered Kansas City offense, the prop bet for him to go over 1.5 touchdowns is a worthwhile investment.

The second-year receiver has been sensational, especially in the playoffs. In each of his first six playoff games, Chase has recorded at least five receptions and 50 receiving yards. With five catches on Sunday, Chase will become the second player in NFL history with at least five receptions in each of his first seven career playoff games, joining Wes Welker. Additionally, Chase can become the fifth player ever with at least 50 receiving yards in each of his first seven career playoff games, joining Charlie Brown, Ernie Mills, Julio Jones and Welker.

Chase's ability to consistently produce in big games makes him an attractive option in the receiving yards market. The prop bet for him to go over 83.5 receiving yards is set at -110, which is a relatively safe bet given his track record. Additionally, with nine touchdowns over his last nine games, Chase is a consistent scoring threat.

He has also had success against the Chiefs, recording 25 receptions for 417 yards and four touchdowns in three career games against them. With a touchdown scored in 69.4% of his career NFL games, the prop bet for him to score an anytime touchdown at +105 is also a worthwhile investment.

For these reasons, our betting analyst is taking two prop bets for Ja'Marr Chase:

1. Over 83.5 receiving yards (-110)

2. Anytime Touchdown (+105)

Overall, the Bengals will have a tough matchup in Kansas City, but Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have the potential to make a big impact in this matchup. Both players have proven themselves to be elite talents and are solid options in the prop markets for this game.

