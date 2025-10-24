Ja'Marr Chase Shares Update on Joe Burrow's Recovery, Mood Following Toe Surgery
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow continues to rehab from toe surgery with hopes of returning to the field this season.
Burrow, 28, returned to the sideline for the first time last week to see the Bengals beat the Steelers 33-31 and give themselves renewed hope. It was their first win without Burrow at quarterback.
Ja'Marr Chase shared an update on Burrow on Thursday.
"I can never tell his mood, if I'm being honest," Chase said. "But he seems pretty happy to me, you know, even though he looked like a rock star by the head (his haircut), but he's pretty happy."
Chase and Burrow are best friends. They've been teammates for seven seasons spanning back to their college days. Does Chase really struggle to gauge Burrow's mood?
"I can tell his mood when he's overly happy. When he's overly happy, I can 100% see that," Chase said with a smile. "Other than that ... well, when he's pissed. I for sure know that one. He cursed me out a couple of times, so I know when he's pissed too.:
Burrow suffered a grade 3 toe sprain that required surgery. He's expected to be out until December.
"He's working pretty hard for the majority of the times that I've seen him in a training room working," Chase said. "I try to walk in there, give him a couple of laughs. So, you know, make his day a little better, but he's working."
The Bengals are 3-4 on the season. They play the Jets on Sunday at Paycor Stadium with a chance to get to .500 on the year. Meanwhile, the Steelers are in first place in the AFC North. They play the Packers.
If Green Bay can beat Pittsburgh and Cincinnati takes down winless New York, then the Bengals would pull within a half game of the division lead.
Watch Chase's full media session from Thursday here.
