Jim Harbaugh Recruited Joe Burrow, Tried to Get Him to Ditch Ohio State for Michigan
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Chargers on Sunday, but it won't be the first time Joe Burrow has met with Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh tried to get Burrow to decommit from Ohio State and switch to Michigan shortly after he was named head coach of the Wolverines
"Yeah, I talked to him. He recruited me a little bit out of high school," Burrow said. "He seems to win everywhere he goes. He's an intense guy that seems like guys like to play for, so credit to him for the job he's done everywhere he's went."
The Chargers are 6-3 this season and firmly in the playoff race. Harbaugh tried to get the Ohio kid (Burrow) to flip to Michigan. Did he consider making the move?
"Here's my thought process. He had just gotten the job at Michigan that January, after that season. I had been committed to Ohio State for five or six months of that point," Burrow said. "So, I think coach was trying to make a big splash, trying to flip the Ohio State quarterback commit. I'm not entirely sure he knew exactly who who I was or what I could do at that point. I think he was just trying to make a little splash there."
Ultimately, Burrow graduated from Ohio State in three years and transferred to LSU. He would've played much sooner had he gone to Michigan with Harbaugh.
Things worked out. Burrow and Harbaugh ended up winning National Championships at their respective schools.
They'll face off on Sunday in a must-win game for the Bengals.
