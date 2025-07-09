All Bengals

Joe Burrow Almost Made Big Change After Being Robbed During Bengals' Win Over Cowboys

The Bengals beat the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Joe Burrow was robbed during the game.

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (99) defends during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow considered making a major change after his house was robbed in December.

Burrow, 28, led the Bengals to a 27-20 win over the Cowboys on Monday Night Football on Dec. 10. His house was being robbed while he was on the field in Dallas.

The situation was covered during season two of 'Quarterback' on Netflix.

“Pumped up after a big win, walk in [the locker room], first thing I hear [is the robbery],” Burrow told former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. “We catch a freaking break and then I come back to that. Brutal.”

Burrow completed 33-of-44 passes (75%) of his passes for 369 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the win. It was the first of five-straight Cincinnati victories that helped the Bengals finished with a winning record for a fourth consecutive season.

The Bengals' star quarterback is known for his fashion sense. He said a lot of his jewelry was taken, but it was all insured. His privacy being violated was a much bigger concern than the jewelry.

“That’s the only part I’m upset about,” Burrow said. “Like, all my business is out there. I got news vans camped out by the house. It sucks.”

Burrow even considered moving after the break-in.

"We'll see if I end up moving or not. I don't know," Burrow said. "The whole world knows where I live now. That hasn't been very fun to deal with."

Watch the entire conversation between Burrow and Lou Anarumo below:

