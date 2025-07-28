All Bengals

Joe Burrow and Cincinnati Bengals' Offense Could Get Major Boost This Week

Noah Fant still hasn't made a decision.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap during the Bengals camp in Cincinnati on July 27, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap during the Bengals camp in Cincinnati on July 27, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Will Noah Fant pick the Bengals?

Fant visited Cincinnati last week after being released by the Broncos. After meeting with Bengals' brass, he flew to New Orleans and visited the Saints.

Are more visits coming? Is he going to make a decision this week?

The Bengals certainly want Fant in Cincinnati. He would be a good fit in the Bengals' pass-first offense and could give them another weapon at tight end alongside Mike Gesicki.

"I can only say so much to him to make him come here," Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase said last week. "He knows what we have here. I know he sees the schemes, I know he might like the schemes. That's why you come take the visit."

Fant was picked in the first round (20th overall) by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has at least 414 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown for the Seahawks last season.

The sooner Fant makes a decision, the better. The Bengals' offense has played well so far in training camp. Getting him in town and acclimated to the playbook would be big—especially with their preseason opener just 10 days away.

Fant is certainly intrigued by the possibility of catching passes from Joe Burrow. He praised Burrow with a social media post on X a few years ago.

"Joe Brrrr. Joe Shiesty. Joe Mama. Whatever you call him, he’s the real deal," Fant tweeted as the Bengals were rallying past the Chiefs for a 27-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.

It's unclear when Fant will make a decision, but if he does sign with Cincinnati, it would give the Bengals a major boost with start of the regular season just five weeks away.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 56,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News