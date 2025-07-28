Joe Burrow and Cincinnati Bengals' Offense Could Get Major Boost This Week
CINCINNATI — Will Noah Fant pick the Bengals?
Fant visited Cincinnati last week after being released by the Broncos. After meeting with Bengals' brass, he flew to New Orleans and visited the Saints.
Are more visits coming? Is he going to make a decision this week?
The Bengals certainly want Fant in Cincinnati. He would be a good fit in the Bengals' pass-first offense and could give them another weapon at tight end alongside Mike Gesicki.
"I can only say so much to him to make him come here," Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase said last week. "He knows what we have here. I know he sees the schemes, I know he might like the schemes. That's why you come take the visit."
Fant was picked in the first round (20th overall) by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has at least 414 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown for the Seahawks last season.
The sooner Fant makes a decision, the better. The Bengals' offense has played well so far in training camp. Getting him in town and acclimated to the playbook would be big—especially with their preseason opener just 10 days away.
Fant is certainly intrigued by the possibility of catching passes from Joe Burrow. He praised Burrow with a social media post on X a few years ago.
"Joe Brrrr. Joe Shiesty. Joe Mama. Whatever you call him, he’s the real deal," Fant tweeted as the Bengals were rallying past the Chiefs for a 27-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.
It's unclear when Fant will make a decision, but if he does sign with Cincinnati, it would give the Bengals a major boost with start of the regular season just five weeks away.
