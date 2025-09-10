Joe Burrow Praises Travis Hunter, Jaguars Star Expected to Play More Against Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Jaguars on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, which means Joe Burrow will get to face off against rookie sensation Travis Hunter.
Hunter took college football by storm last season, winning the Heisman Trophy after starring at wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes.
"I watched a lot of Colorado games last year," Joe Burrow said on Wednesday. "I got a lot of respect for number one what he was able to do in college ... Last week he didn't play much on defense. There's very limited tape on that front ... His ball skills are obviously great. That's why he's on offense too."
Burrow should see more of Hunter this week. The Jaguars star is expected to get more snaps on defense after playing just six snaps at cornerback in the opener.
“It'll be a likely uptick," Jaguars coach Liam Cohen said. "It's more so, going into Week 1 it was okay, we know that it's not going to be a ton on defense. The goal is to increase and continue to increase. It just so happens that we're playing Cincinnati with two good wideouts this week."
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins versus Hunter would be must-see television. Hunter's role is expected to expand as the season progresses. The Bengals also have to be aware of him at wide receiver. He's dynamic and explosive.
"He's got great quickness," Taylor said. "He's got really top notch hands in terms of the balls he's able to catch you. Not easy to bring down. You can see the breakaway elements to him. He almost, almost, kind of got away with one in the last game, where you could see he's got that element to break it away and make it a big play. And you saw that on his tape from Colorado. So a guy with a lot of confidence, you always felt the confidence to be able to play two positions."
For more on Hunter, watch Burrow's full comments below.
