Joe Burrow Takes Clear Step Forward in Recovery With Bengals Playing Jets
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on the sideline for a second-straight game. This time he isn't wearing a boot.
It's a significant development for the 28-year-old star signal-caller. Burrow underwent surgery on his left big toe last month after suffering a grade 3 sprain in Week 2 against the Jaguars.
Burrow returned to the sideline last week for the Bengals' 33-31 win over the Steelers. He was wearing a boot on his left foot. Doctors cleared him to shed the boot and wear gym shoes for Sunday's game.
The Bengals lost four-straight games with Burrow injured, but their trade for Joe Flacco has given them hope that they can be in the playoff picture when Burrow is healthy to return in December.
Check out the video of Burrow on the sideline below:
Joe Helping Joe
Burrow has helped Flacco get comfortable in the Bengals' offense. Flacco has played great since the trade and has the Bengals believing they can win with Burrow sidelined.
"Joe's been around. Mostly, he's sat in a couple little meetings, or it's been right in our little locker room area, kind of hanging out," Flacco said. "So there's been times where it's been like, 'Hey, just so you know, here's how maybe I would do that, just in case you're in that situation.' These guys are familiar with this type of communication. And then other than that, it's just been kind of shooting the breeze and just kind of catching up a little bit and getting to know each other a little bit."
Sunday's Game
The Bengals have a 24-13 halftime lead over the Jets. A win would get them back to .500 on the season. Pittsburgh plays Green Bay on Sunday night. If the Bengals hold on against the Jets and the Packers beat the Steelers, Cincinnati would be a half game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast