Joe Mixon Calls Out Media, Bengals' Coaches For How He Was Utilized in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Texans in March. The former second-round pick has played well in Houston, running for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns on 4.2 yards-per-carry this season.
Mixon, 28, spoke with Josina Anderson prior to the Texans' Week 12 loss to the Titans. He was asked about the Bengals moving on from him. It sounds like he blames the media for the trade.
"I appreciate my time there. I had a hell of a seven years," Mixon said. "When it came down to it, it was an unfortunate situation where things changed a little bit and obviously they had them fake a** beat writers, reporters. I don't care, I'm not there any more... When it come down to it, my teammates know what it is."
Mixon spent the first seven years of his career in Cincinnati. He ran for 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns in 97 regular season games. He voiced his displeasure with his usage
"When it come down to it I'm going to do what the coach wants me to do, but at the same time I'm going to play football. That's just what it is. You're not gonna turn me into a robot," Mixon said. "You're not gonna turn me into a person that... That's not what I do. One thing that I can appreciate here [in Houston] is they utilize my skillset. I've always been a threat in the passing game and one thing about here, they give me my screens. They give me my choices, they give me flat routes that I can take. They give me all types of combinations. They utilize me."
The Texans signed Mixon to a three-year, $27 million extension two days after trading for him.
While Mixon is happy in Houston, the Bengals are happy with what they've gotten from second-year running Chase Brown. He's ran for 607 rushing yards (4.3 yards-per-carry) and five touchdowns in 11 games. He also has 35 receptions for 207 yards and two scores.
Watch Anderson's entire interview with Mixon below:
