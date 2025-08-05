Key Piece of Minnesota Vikings' Roster Suspended for Week 3 Matchup vs Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' Week 3 matchup against the Vikings in Minnesota just got a bit easier.
Vikings star receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
The NFL has announced WR Jordan Addison has been suspended without pay for the first three games of the 2025 regular season for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy," the Vikings tweeted. "Addison is permitted to participate in all training camp activities, including preseason games without restriction."
The Bengals travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings on Sept. 21. Three of Cincinnati's first four games are on the road.
Addison is Minnesota's second-best weapon behind star receiver Justin Jefferson. He has 133 catches for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns in two seasons. The Vikings selected him in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.
After starting the year 0-3 last year, a fast start has been an emphasis for the Bengals' roster and coaching staff.
"We talked about as a team, you know what that actually means, not just saying the term fast start," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in May. "I won't get into it all, but here, you know, some of the stuff we'll just keep for our team meetings. But I do think you got to be specific with what our approach will be going forward, training camp, season, some things that we've identified that we think we can prove that in ways to, you know, start the season off on the right foot."
Cincinnati has started 0-2 in each of the past three seasons. It would be a tough pill to swallow if they're winless heading into their Week 3 matchup against Minnesota.
The Bengals start the season in Cleveland, before playing the Jaguars at home. Then they hit the road for matchups against the Vikings and Broncos. Getting out of September with a winning record for the first time since 2021 would be a huge deal for Joe Burrow, Taylor and the Bengals.
