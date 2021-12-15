The Latest on Joe Burrow, Riley Reiff and a Lengthy List of Bengals' Injuries
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was one of many Bengals players that missed practice on Wednesday. The second-year quarterback will play on Sunday against the Broncos, but the team plans to manage his workload for the rest of the season.
"It's good; good enough," Burrow said on Wednesday. "Good enough to play."
Chidobe Awzuie and Trey Hendrickson also missed practice, but both veterans are expected to be ready for Sunday's game.
The same can't be said for Riley Reiff. He re-aggravated an ankle injury and is "doubtful" for Sunday's game according to head coach Zac Taylor.
Trey Hopkins, Trey Hill, Isaiah Prince and Clark Harris were all out due to an illness. They tested negative for COVID-19, but the Bengals didn't want to take any chances.
Logan Wilson was out again. He won't play this week in Denver.
Running back Chris Evans was limited and could return to the field this week after missing time with an ankle injury. The same goes for linebacker Markus Bailey, who suffered a stinger in Week 13 against the Chargers.
Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.
