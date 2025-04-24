Look: Cincinnati Bengals Make Surprising Decision, Pass on Key Need in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the 17th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A lot of people expect them to address the defense, but are we focused on the wrong positions?
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has Cincinnati taking Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron at No. 17.
"I think Pearce or Campbell would be a consideration for the Bengals," Breer wrote. "Zabel should be, too. But in the end, corner is a spot that’ll be tougher to address later in the draft—based on the makeup of the class—so Cincinnati pulls the trigger on the versatile Longhorn, who’s a bit of a projection into new DC Al Golden’s man-heavy scheme."
Taking Barron would be a surprise, especially with Shemar Stewart, Derrick Harmon, Donovan Ezeraiku, Tyler Booker, Josh Conerly, Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori all on the board.
Barron is a quality player and if the top cornerback fell to No. 17 overall, they'd have to consider it, but it would still be a surprise.
Barron is the 10th ranked player on Daniel Jeremiah's big board. He's 30th on Dane Brugler's board.
"Barron is a talented Swiss Army Knife," Jeremiah wrote. "He aligned outside, in the slot and in the box as a dime linebacker for the Longhorns. He made impact plays in every game I studied. He’s a quicker-than-fast athlete with outstanding eyes and conviction. He’s at his best when he can play off and see through receivers to the quarterback. He reads the QB’s drop and anticipates to beat pass catchers to the ball. He doesn’t waste steps and has outstanding hands. He lacks elite top speed, but he’s always in position and he is excellent at locating/playing the football downfield. He has good timing and feel as a blitzer. He can adjust from pass to run defense to collect tackles. His batting average as a tackler in space is very high. Overall, Barron excels at taking the ball away and reminds me of Brian Branch when he was coming out of Alabama."
Getting the next Brian Branch at No. 17 would be a win for the Bengals, but he'll be 24-years-old in December. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, which is fast, but he tested like an average athlete in the other drills.
He may end up being their starting nickel cornerback, but is that what you want in the first round? Maybe they think he can be more than that and be a game changing playmaker in the middle of their defense.
"Though he doesn't have the movement burst for easy recoveries, he plays with supreme confidence and physicality without crossing the line, especially in zone coverage (two pass interference penalties over his last 35 games in college)," Brugler wrote. "Overall, Barron doesn't have the top-tier size that most teams prioritize at the position, but he trusts his instincts and competes with the toughness and ball skills to hold up versus pass or run. Some teams view him as a nickel-only prospect, while others see his value to play multiple positions across the secondary."
If the Bengals are one of the teams that think Barron can play multiple spots at a high level, then maybe they'll take him if he falls to them on Thursday night.
