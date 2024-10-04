Look: Davante Adams Teases Ravens Fans About Possible Trade Ahead of Showdown With Bengals

All Bengals

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Could Davante Adams be AFC North bound?

The All-Pro wide receiver teased Ravens fans on Friday when he posted a picture of Edgar Allen Poe on his Instagram story.

Adams wants out of Las Vegas and even though there are plenty of rumblings about him ending up in New York with Aaron Rodgers, he caused quite a stir on social media.

Naturally, Adams cleared things up by posted an Edgar Allen Poe quote: "Believe Nothing You Hear and Half of What You See."

The Bengals host the Ravens on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. It's a huge matchup with major ramifications for Cincinnati's chances of rebounding after an 0-3 start to the season.

