Medical Doctors Share Insight on Joe Burrow's Injury and How Long Bengals Star Could Be Out

Burrow left the game during the second quarter and didn't return.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is wrapped up as he scrambles in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime.
/ Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a left toe injury in Sunday's game and didn't return.

Since then we've learned that Burrow is dealing with a turf toe injury. He was spotted in the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot and left the building with crutches.

Dr. David Chao shared his thoughts on the injury after watching video of the play.

"By video, it looks like a left turf toe and you'll see it here. Dorsiflexion of the left toe and he limped off," Chao said. "He is getting an MRI. Cincinnati is very unusual. It's the only stadium in the league that has an MRI machine inside the stadium, not just even across the parking lot or along the same property. I've used it before, but the fact that Burrow is getting an MRI is they're looking at the severity of the injury, not assessing him to return. Do not believe he will return for this game. If he could return, it would have been tape or a shoe insert already. Turf toe has a wide variety of outcomes. The most severe kind is surgery. Hopeful that's not the case here, but this easily could be a multi-week injury."

Joe Burrow
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow unable to put weight on his ankle after getting injured against the Jaguars. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dr. Deepak Chona also weighed in on Burrow's injury.

"Leaving on boot + crutches suggests moderate to severe injury," Chona tweeted.

He also noted that it's a good thing that it's Burrow's left foot and not his right (plant) foot. Regardless, it looks like Burrow is going to miss multiple games with this injury.

"That first half was a nightmare," Ted Karras said. He added that it "sucks" that they had to lean in on their depth at quarterback and turn to Jake Browning.

Browning played well down the stretch and guided them to a win, but there's a giant cloud with the named "Burrow" hanging over Paycor Stadium following the victory.

Check out Chao and Chona's complete analysis below:

