Skip to main content

Podcast: Mike Hilton Shines, Plus a Preview of Bengals' Preseason Matchup Against Giants

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had a productive practice on Thursday. Jake Liscow and I discuss that, plus we share updates on La'el Collins, Jackson Carman and preview Sunday's game against the Giants. 

Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) talks with teammates before stretch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 4 0589
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Bites: Mike Hilton Has Big Day, La'el Collins Returns And Other Notes

By James Rapien
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jackson Carman Test Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Bengals' Game Against Giants

By James Rapien
La'el Collins
News

La'el Collins Back at Bengals' Facilities After Missing Wednesday's Practice

By James Rapien
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Deshaun Watson Suspension and Fine Revealed

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs a drill during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and the Bengals

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates
News

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Absence From Bengals Training Camp

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0044
News

Podcast: Joe Burrow Thrives, Plus Updates on Cordell Volson, La'el Collins and More

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Impresses in 11-on-11s, Offensive Line Shuffle Continues

By James Rapien