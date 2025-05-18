National NFL Personality Shares Insight on Bengals' Offer to Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson wants a new contract.
He made a surprise appearance at Cincinnati's offseason practice that was open to the media on Tuesday, May 13.
“To say I'm going to sit out or I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson said. "Former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something I'm excited about to tell my wife and my family. I'm hoping it doesn't come to that. I truthfully will put my hope in that.”
Is Hendrickson willing to play on his current deal?
"No," he said bluntly.
We know the Bengals made Hendrickson an offer this offseason. Maybe multiple. What're they offering the NFL sack leader? Mike Florio shared some insight.
"Hendrickson is due to make $16 million this year," Florio wrote. "The Bengals, we’ve heard, have offered roughly $28 million per year. Whatever the amount (and, as importantly, the structure), he wants more."
Wanting more than $28 million per year makes sense for Hendrickson. The top of the defensive end market has shifted in recent months. Despite that, Florio acknowledges that the Bengals have the leverage in any negotiations with their All-Pro pass rusher.
"Hendrickson has real value, but he doesn’t have much leverage," Florio wrote. "His options are simple, and few. One, take the team’s best offer on a new deal. Two, play for $16 million and become a free agent in 2026 (unless they tag him). Three, hold out and hope the Bengals will cave."
Historically, the Bengals don't cave in these types of situations. There's no reason why anyone, including Hendrickson, should expect them to do that now.
Would Hendrickson really pass on an extension that bumped his salary up to $28 million in 2025? It depends on how many years the Bengals would add beyond this season and the guaranteed money in the deal.
