New York Jets Rule Out Multiple Stars With Injury Ahead of Bengals Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Jets are missing two of their best players this weekend and still haven't revealed who is playing quarterback for the team against Cincinnati on Sunday.
Head coach Aaron Glenn noted star cornerback Sauce Gardner and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson are not suiting up for the 0-7 Jets.
Glenn has been keeping the quarterback decision close to his vest in a decision between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor.
“[Team owner] Woody [Johnson] puts that in my hand as far as who plays,” Glenn said to the media earlier this week. “I don’t see that changing. He trusts me to make that decision. He made a comment and he has every right to that comment. That comment was actually said by a number of guys, including our quarterback, as far as the efficiency of how we play. We’re not gonna fight that, we understand that. We have to get better, we do. I don’t think there’s anywhere in that comment where he said he doesn’t like Justin.”
Cincinnati should get Trey Hendrickson back for this game but his status will be updated later today by Zac Taylor. He just missed his first game since 2022 last week with a hip injury.
"All three of our wins have been find-a-way-to-win games," the 42-year-old said about his team on Wednesday. "They haven't been we race out and we hold the 14-point lead, which I'd love to do at some point."
