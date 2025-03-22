Newly Signed Offensive Lineman Lucas Patrick Sheds Light on Role With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a one-year, $2.1 million contract on Friday afternoon.
Patrick, 31, has extensive experience playing both guard spots and center during his eight-year career.
Is he coming to Cincinnati to start in year nine? Will he be a backup?
"Come in and compete," Patrick said when Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com asked about his role. "See how things shake out. I know there's still a draft and they're probably filling out some more spots. But I'm just fired up to be a Bengal and work with the staff and the players who are here. There are some pretty elite players who will be exciting to be teammates with from what I've seen from a far."
The Bengals released Alex Cappa earlier this month after the veteran started all 17 games for CIncinnati at right guard last season. Patrick is the first lineman they've added since moving on from Cappa.
Does this mean Patrick will start? Is he a possible Cordell Volson replacement? Volson has a cap hit of $3.57 million this season due to the playing time he's had over the past four years.
While Volson is a solid backup, it's worth wondering if the Bengals plan on paying Ford, Volson and Patrick.
All three guys certainly have their place in the NFL, but none of them should realistically project to be day one starters.
The $2.1 million is a key factor here. That's backup money for Patrick, which is a sign that Volson could certainly be on notice. The veteran also has experience at center, which means second-year lineman Matt Lee may need to show he can play guard this offseason and in training camp.
NFL teams can never have enough depth in the offensive line room. Adding a proven player like Patrick makes sense.
It also leaves everyone wondering what's next? Will they sign a bonafide starting guard like Brandon Scherff in free agency? Are they content with the offensive line room? Will they take this group into the draft?
Plenty of questions remain following the addition of Patrick. Check out Hobson's entire article, which includes a quote from offensive line coach Scott Peters here.
