NFL Analytics Expert Predicts Cincinnati Bengals Will Make Playoffs in 2025
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, but ESPN analytics expert Seth Walder believes they'll snap the streak this season.
"Probably!" Walder wrote when predicting the Bengals' playoff hopes. "Cincinnati's 2024 campaign disappointingly ended in the regular season despite quarterback Joe Burrow ranking third in QBR, the best performance of his career. But defense held the Bengals back, as they ranked 23rd in EPA allowed per play and particularly struggled against the run, ranking 30th in EPA in defending rushing plays."
Walder gives the Bengals a 29% chance of winning the AFC North. They're ranked seventh in his overall rankings.
"Ultimately, the model forecasts the Bengals to have an average defense, which moves them to No. 7 in the overall rankings," Walder wrote. "The Ravens are by far the most likely AFC North champion at 54%, and the Bengals are next at 29%. But Cincinnati has a 60% chance to reach the playoffs. That makes it the fourth-most-likely playoff team in the AFC after missing the postseason the past two seasons."
It's fair to say the numbers are on the Bengals' side. They've finished with a winning record in four-straight seasons for just the second time (2011-15) in team history.
