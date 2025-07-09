NFL Evaluators Praise Trey Hendrickson, Ranked Among League's Best Pass Rushers
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson is hoping to get a new contract from the Bengals before the start of the 2025 season and ESPN's latest pass rusher rankings should certainly help his case.
Hendrickson is ranked sixth in the ranking, ahead of guys like Aidan Hutchinson, Danielle Hunter and Brian Burns.
"His ability to get to the quarterback by any means necessary is truly impressive," an AFC scout told Jeremy Fowler. "He can beat you with technique and relentless motor."
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He has 35 sacks over the past two years.
"He's probably taken for granted a little bit," an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN. "Elite player all the way."
Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa are the five pass rushers ranked ahead of Hendrickson.
"To say Hendrickson carried the Bengals' defense at times last season is not hyperbole," Fowler wrote. "His 17.5 sacks -- his second consecutive season posting that number -- comprised 49% of the team's sack production. He accounted for 32.2% of the team's total pressures, making him the only defender to have recorded a pressure share above 30%. With four consecutive Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro berth, Hendrickson is undoubtedly one of the NFL's best free agency signings of the past decade. No wonder he sat out offseason workouts in search of a new contract."
There was one negative comment, but even then, it ended by praising his production.
"Some voters believe Hendrickson does not possess the same high-end traits as those in the top tier," Fowler wrote. "But he's so wildly productive that they can't hate on him.
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. He's set to make $16 million in base salary. He's made it clear he wants a long-term extension before taking the field in 2025. He skipped all of mandatory minicamp in hopes of striking a new deal.
