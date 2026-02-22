Insider Shares Update on Trey Hendrickson's Future Ahead of 2026 NFL Combine

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that Trey Hendrickson's days in Cincinnati could be numbered. The former NFL sack leader is set to become a free agent next month. Will he make it that far?

Hendrickson has spent the past five seasons with the Bengals, which includes four Pro Bowls, one All-Pro nod and 61 sacks in 72 regular season games. Tony Pauline shared the latest on Hendrickson's future on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Insider Update

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Hendrickson wanted to finish his career with the Bengals and desired a long-term contract with the organization," Pauline wrote for Essentially Sports.com. "After a very brief holdout last summer, the franchise countered by giving Hendrickson a $14 million raise for 2025. Were it not for a hip injury that ended his 2025 season after just seven games, the Bengals would’ve likely traded their star pass rusher before the deadline."

Pauline also shared insight on a potential tag and trade, which is something we've pushed for over the past few weeks.

"While there have been several predictions where Hendrickson could sign in free agency, people with knowledge of the situation tell me that it’s not out of the question that Cincinnati will attempt to tag and trade the nine-year veteran," Pauline wrote. "Hendrickson will have to agree to a new contract with any team that attempts to trade for him if the Bengals move ahead on this strategy."

Instant Analysis and What We Know

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor laughs with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals knew how steep the climb was to get back into contention with Joe Burrow sidelined after undergoing toe surgery. Hendrickson might've been traded and the Bengals would've been open to a deal, but it seems like a stretch to say a deal was "likely."

As far as tagging and trading Hendrickson, this week at the 2026 NFL Combine will likely decide his future. If the Bengals are going to trade him, they need to have a deal in place or close to done before the franchise tag window ends on March 3.

Another key date is the legal tampering period, which begins Monday, March 9 at Noon ET. Hendrickson needs to be traded beforehand so the Bengals and the team acquiring him can have an accurate picture of their current cap situation.

It's certainly doable for the Bengals, but it needs to happen over the next two weeks.

