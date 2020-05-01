AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

NFL executives and coaches split on Joe Burrow's potential

James Rapien

The Bengals took Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Most analysts praised Cincinnati for taking the Heisman Trophy winner with the top selection.  

Not everyone in the NFL feels the same way. 

"He played with arguably the best college football team of all time," an NFL assistant coach told Sports Illustrated. "He's good, but the hype isn't real."

That coach isn't the only one that isn't on the 'Burrow train.'

“If I were their GM, I’d play free agency for the quarterback, take Chase Young, a once-in-a-generation talent, and get a Joe Burrow at a different time,” one general manager told Mike Sando of The Athletic. 

“I have concerns,” another said. “He does not have a lot of power or strength in his arm at all. He is a one-year producer. Love the brain, like the short accuracy. He is Alex Smith-like, and Alex was the No. 1 pick in the draft, nothing wrong with that.”

Naturally, there are going to be doubters. That's part of the pressure that comes with being the No. 1 pick. 

“You don’t think about it [pressure], you just continue to work really hard and do what got you here," Burrow said moments after being drafted. "I’m the No. 1 pick, but it doesn’t mean anything in four months, so I’m going to continue to work really hard to be the best player that I can be for this team, for this franchise and this city.”

The Bengals' organization doesn't have any doubts about Burrow. They treated him like any other prospect during the evaluation process, which ended with him at the top of their board. 

"Both statistically, and just watching him, he is the most accurate I’ve graded in the NFL so far," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "The only guy that was probably close in terms of (being) a total package was Andrew Luck when he came out. He (Burrow) is exceptionally accurate. It’s by far one of his greatest strengths.” 

Plenty of coaches and players believe in Burrow, but everyone has their doubters. He just wants to win.  

"I’m going to work as hard as I can to bring winning to Cincinnati," Burrow said. "Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals praised for upgrading their passing attack

The Bengals' draft praise continues to roll in, this time for how they upgraded their passing game

James Rapien

Jaguars 'absolutely interested' in Andy Dalton

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly interested in former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton

James Rapien

Should the Bengals consider signing a veteran to be Joe Burrow's backup?

Should the Bengals sign a veteran quarterback to backup Joe Burrow?

James Rapien

Podcast: Andy Dalton's release, the Bengals' draft haul and what's next in Cincinnati

James Rapien joined Tony Pike on ESPN 1530 to discuss Andy Dalton's release, the Bengals' draft haul and more

James Rapien

Andy Dalton's Bengals teammates react to his release

Andy Dalton's Bengals teammates have nothing but respect for him

James Rapien

Andy Dalton's impact on Cincinnati will be felt for years to come

Andy Dalton left an everlasting impact on the City of Cincinnati

James Rapien

Bengals owner Mike Brown, Zac Taylor thank Andy Dalton after release

Bengals owner Mike Brown and head coach Zac Taylor thanked Andy Dalton for his nine years in Cincinnati

James Rapien

Jason Peters could help solve the Bengals' offensive line issues

Jason Peters could help solve the Bengals' offensive line issues

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

The Bengals are releasing Andy Dalton

The Bengals are releasing long-time quarterback Andy Dalton

James Rapien

Bengals safety Jessie Bates 'loves' Joe Burrow's swagger and mindset

Bengals safety Jessie Bates is excited to play with Joe Burrow and loves his swagger

James Rapien