NFL Insider: Bengals Willing to Trade Trey Hendrickson If They Don't Sign Him to Long-Term Contract Extension

Will the Bengals trade their star pass rusher this offseason?

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bengals made it clear on Tuesday that they plan on re-signing Trey Hendrickson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term contracts this offseason.

What happens if they don't get a long-term deal done with Hendrickson in the near future?

NFL insider Tony Pauline shared the latest on the 30-year-old and believes the Bengals would consider trading Hendrickson if they don't agree to an extension with him in the coming months.

"Sources tell me that if the Bengals can’t meet his asking price, there’s a very good chance the team will part ways with Hendrickson and trade him," Pauline wrote on Wednesday.

Pauline also added that Hendrickson could command over $30 million per year. The Bengals star finished with an NFL-leading 17.5 sacks in 2024.

"We are trying actively to get a deal done with Trey," Duke Tobin said on Tuesday. "It's just a matter of coming to an agreement on what that looks like and what fits for us with the other things that we've got coming. But we value Trey, and we know what he is. He's a big part of our team."

All eyes are on the Bengals to see if they can extend their star players and build around them. That's what they're hoping to do this offseason.

Check out Pauline's entire report here.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

