NFL Insider Reveals Hold Up in Bengals' Contract Negotiations With Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson won't report for training camp on Tuesday, league sources confirmed. The All-Pro is hoping to land a new contract.
Hendrickson skipped the offseason program and now will miss the start of training camp.
There have been reports of the Bengals re-engaging Hendrickson's agent in hopes of agreeing to a new contract. So what's the hold up?
Guaranteed money.
"This is an issue revolving around guaranteed money," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. "The Bengals have been willing to offer only one year of it while other top pass rushers - Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, TJ Watt - have gotten three."
Hendrickson is set to make $16 million in base salary this season. That's well below market value for a top edge rusher. He led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and has 35 sacks combined over the past two years.
“We aren’t going to trade Trey. We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Bengals owner and President Mike Brown said on Monday. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.”
Despite their efforts, the two sides appear to be far apart.
"The Bengals and All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson made attempts over the past few days to reengage on a new deal, but talks failed to gain serious momentum," Jordan Schultz tweeted. "Both sides are dug in and frustrated. I’m told there are key differences between the two sides, and there’s currently no clear path to a resolution."
Hendrickson reminded everyone where he was on Tuesday morning when he posted a picture on Instagram. The 30-year-old is in Florida and has no plans of reporting for camp anytime soon.