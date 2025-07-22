All Bengals

Trey Hendrickson Posts Notable Photo on Training Camp Reporting Day, Not Reporting to Start Camp

The wait continues.

Russ Heltman

Dec 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals leadership sounded confident a deal with Trey Hendrickson could get done soon, but it doesn't appear to be happening ahead of tomorrow's first training camp practice.

Hendrickson posted a picture on his Instagram story of a sunrise and the caption "Florida" on Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Hendrickson is not reporting to camp until a new deal is inked.

Schefter noted the biggest issue is over guranteed money in just the first year of the new offer, while Maxx Crosby and others who have signed new deals this offseason got three years of guarantees.

Check out the photo below as the waiting game continues on a Hendrickson contract extension:

Trey Hendrickson on IG
