One Analyst Believes Joe Burrow Will Be in the MVP Conversation This Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is expected to be 100% healthy and on the field for the Bengals for the start of the 2021 season. The 24-year-old continues to make his way back from knee reconstruction surgery.
Burrow and the Bengals are hoping to take a big step forward this season after multiple offseason additions including offensive tackle Riley Reiff, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and guard Jackson Carman.
NFL Network analyst Kay Adams believes Burrow is a dark horse enters the season as a dark horse MVP candidate.
"I think he's a good dark horse. Listen, before his injury last year he showed us he can do some things and if he can in that gauntlet of a division get his team into a playoff contention situation, then I think you have to give him some love as a MVP candidate," Adams said on Good Morning Football. "He has to be in the conversation. He's got Ja'Marr Chase. He's got Tee Higgins. No reason he can't put up monster numbers this year ... We saw Lamar Jackson win it in year two. We saw Patrick Mahomes win the MVP year two, so why not Joe Burrow?"
For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel
If Burrow keeps Cincinnati in the playoff hunt, then he should absolutely be in the MVP conversation. He will instantly become one of the most valuable players in all of sports if he turns the Bengals into a winner. Watch Adams' comments below.
For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?
Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season
National Analysts Continue to Question Bengals' Decision in Chase vs Sewell Debate
Jonah Williams Looks Poised for a Breakout
Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, including kicker Evan McPherson
Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Receives Big-Time Praise After Minicamp
Cincinnati Signs Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor
Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap
Drue Chrisman's Kicking Talents on Display in Viral Video
Bengals Sign Two Players to Roster After Tryouts at Rookie Minicamp
WATCH: Chase, Carman and the Rest of the Bengals' Rookies in Action
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2021 Schedule
Bengals Playing in One of the Best Games of 2021 According to One Analyst
Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Schedule Revealed
Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones
Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins
Former Pro Bowl RG Trai Turner Reportedly Has Reasonable Asking Price
New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs
LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms
Bengals Expressing Interest in Free Agent Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook
NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"
Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman
Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"
AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson
Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most
One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards
Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor
A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class
Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp
Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense
Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season
Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase
Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL
Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson
An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals