Watch: Ja'Marr Chase, Jackson Carman and the Rest of the Bengals Rookies Workout at Minicamp
CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Ja'Marr Chase practiced at Paul Brown Stadium for the first time on Friday morning.
The 21-year-old was the fifth pick in last month's NFL Draft. Now the team is leaning on him to be another game changer on offense for star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Jackson Carman, Joseph Ossai and the rest of the Bengals' rookie class was also on the field Friday.
Cincinnati signed six undrafted free agents and hosted five more players for a try out. Watch clips of Chase, Carman, Chris Evans, Pooka Williams, Joseph Ossai, Tyler Shelvin and more below.
For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2021 Schedule
Bengals Playing in One of the Best Games of 2021 According to One Analyst
Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Schedule Revealed
Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones
Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins
Bengals Bringing in Former Arkansas Tight End for Rookie Minicamp Tryout
Former Pro Bowl RG Trai Turner Reportedly Has Reasonable Asking Price
New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs
Chad Johnson Refused to Fight Adam "Pacman" Jones in Boxing Match
LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms
Bengals Expressing Interest in Free Agent Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook
NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"
Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman
Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"
AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson
Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most
One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards
Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor
A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class
Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp
Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense
Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season
Analyst Names Bengals' Best and Worst Draft Picks
Chad Johnson is Getting in the Ring
Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase
Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL
Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson
An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman
Track EVERY Bengals Undrafted Free Agent Signing Here
Chris Evans Worked on 'The Mixon' At Michigan
Watch: New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Made One of the Best Kicks Ever
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals