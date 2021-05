Analyst Believes Bengals Playing in One of the Best Games of the 2021 Season

CINCINNATI — The NFL released the 2021 schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday night.

The Bengals will start the season at home against the Vikings. They also host Aaron Rodgers' Packers and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium in Weeks 5 and 17, respectively.

Despite having plenty of great matchups on the schedule, one stood out above the rest.

The Bengals' Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars is already generation plenty of national interest. Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr believes it's one of the 15 best games of the season.

"An early takeaway: Thursday Night Football did all right this year and having a Joe Burrow–Trevor Lawrence matchup this early in the season is a good get," Orr wrote. "Depending on how Burrow is recovering from knee surgery, this could be a fine way to properly showcase two franchises that likely won’t make the playoffs early in the season before they drift out of contention."

There are plenty of storylines tied to the Bengals' Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars. From Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence facing off in a battle of No. 1 draft picks to Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer returning to Ohio.

Burrow led LSU past Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 National Championship Game. The only reason he transferred from Ohio State is because Meyer picked Dwayne Haskins to be the starting quarterback of the Buckeyes in 2018.

Burrow transferred to LSU and the rest is history.

The Week 4 matchup is the Bengals' lone primetime game of the 2021 season.

