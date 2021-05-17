The Bengals Are Bringing in a Veteran Wide Receiver Following Workout

The Bengals are adding another wide receiver to their roster.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing veteran wide receiver Trent Taylor according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old worked out for the team at rookie minicamp on Friday.

Taylor is a proven punt returner and capable slot receiver when healthy. With Alex Erickson no longer on the roster, Cincinnati was hoping to find someone that can play slot on a regular basis behind Tyler Boyd.

Taylor had 10 receptions for 86 yards for the 49ers last season.

He missed all of 2019 after suffering a Jones fracture [a break between the base and middle part of the fifth metatarsal of the foot] in his right foot. Normally, it isn't a season-ending injury, but it was the start of a nightmare for Taylor, who had multiple surgeries on his foot.

Now he's fully healthy and impressed the Bengals' coaching staff at rookie minicamp. He has a chance to start at punt returner.

Taylor has returned 49 punts for an average of 9.6 yards per return during his three-year career. He posted a 12.4-yard average on nine returns last season.

The 49ers selected Taylor in the fifth-round (177th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had 43 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie.

Back issues kept him from taking a step forward in his second season. He finished with 26 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown. He still played in 14 games, but clearly wasn't himself.

If Taylor can stay healthy, there's no reason why he can't come in and fill the void that Erickson left behind when he signed with the Texans in March.

Watch one clip of Taylor [1:02 mark], plus plenty of other highlights from Bengals rookie minicamp below.

