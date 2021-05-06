Bengals Extend Minicamp Invite to Free Agent Speedster

This is an interesting addition to the Bengals' offseason minicamp

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have already agreed to terms with seven undrafted free agents after adding 10 players to their roster in the 2021 NFL Draft.

They're adding at least one more player to the list. The Bengals sent Bethune-Cookman wide receiver Jimmie Robinson a minicamp invite.

The 5-foot-7 speedster finished with 39 receptions for 468 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2019. He also returned 33 kicks for 880 yards and one score.

Robinson certainly has the speed to be successful in the NFL. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at his pro day. He also did 14 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

He lined up at wide receiver and running back for the Wildcats. His speed and ability to play special teams likely caught the Bengals' attention.

Watch Robinson's pro day and some of his highlights below.

