Watch: New Bengals DE Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing Quarterbacks

The 21-year-old certainly looks the part.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai in the third-round (69th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

They're hoping that the 21-year-old can help replace Carl Lawson, who signed with the Jets in March.

“He jumps off the tape. He’s explosive, has great length, brings some position flex, and plays the game the right way," Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "He plays extremely hard. I’m excited about what he brings to the table.”

Time will tell if Ossai can develop into a successful NFL pass rusher, but he certainly looks the part. Watch video from his workout on Tuesday below.

Ossai had 5.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 2020 for the Longhorns. The Bengals would be thrilled if he could post similar numbers as a rookie this season.

