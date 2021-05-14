Bengals Sign C.J. O'Grady and Eric Dungey After Minicamp Workout
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed tight end C.J. O'Grady and quarterback Eric Dungey following their workout with the 2021 rookie class on Friday morning.
Both players were on the field with all 10 of Cincinnati's draft picks, along with six undrafted free agent signees for minicamp practice.
O'Grady had an impressive showing at the HUB Football Camp in April, which sparked Cincinnati's interest in the former Razorback. The 6-foot-3, 253 pound tight end ran a 4.81 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last February.
O'Grady finished his college career with 87 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. He appeared in 27 career games.
Dungey signed with New York as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2019. He didn't make it out of training camp, but did spend time on the Browns practice squad later that season. He threw for 9,340 yards, 58 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 39 games at Syracuse. He's their all-time leader in passing yards. He also ran for 1,993 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Both O'Grady and Dungey have a long way to go if they're going to make the Bengals' final roster, but Friday was a step in the right direction.
