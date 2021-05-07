Joseph Ossai Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Which AFC North QB He Wants to Sack Most

CINCINNATI — The Bengals hope they gave their pass rush a boost last week when they drafted Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He compiled 5.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last season in nine starts. He was a first-team Associated Press All-American and a first-team all-Big 12 selection.

Ossai was interviewed by Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli after Cincinnati took him with the 69th pick. She asked him which AFC North quarterback he was looking forward to sacking the most?

“I want to go with Big Ben because he was one of the very first football games I ever watched when I first moved to America, but then there’s a natural rivalry with Baker (Mayfield) and me with the Texas and OU, so it’ll be interesting, but all of them would be great. Sacking all of them would be awesome and I think I’m going to go with that.”

Bengals fans are certainly hoping he can sack all of them in 2021. Ossai was born in Nigeria. He moved to the United States when he was 10-years-old.

He'll get his chance to sack Ben Roethlisberger, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson this season. The NFL will release their first 17 game schedule on Wednesday, May 12.

