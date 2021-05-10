Bengals One of Multiple Teams Interested in Former Jaguars Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook

This would be an interesting addition to the Bengals' offense.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' quest to give star quarterback Joe Burrow more weapons continues.

Cincinnati has expressed interest in veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

The Bengals and Vikings have both had "preliminary discussions" with Westbrook according to the report. The Chiefs also appear to be interested. Multiple players on Kansas City's roster have spoke to the 2016 Biletnikoff Award winner about signing with the defending AFC Champions.

Westbrook only appeared in two games for the Jaguars last season, finishing with one catch for four yards. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL in October.

He's proven to be a reliable pass catcher when healthy. Westbrook had 132 receptions for 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns combined in 2018 and 2019. He makes most of his plays from the slot, but has the ability to play outside when needed.

With A.J. Green, John Ross and Alex Erickson signing elsewhere this offseason, Cincinnati could use more depth at receiver, even after taking Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Westbrook, 27, would be a low-risk signing with plenty of potential. It looks like the Bengals will have to beat out the Chiefs, Vikings and maybe a few other teams for his services.

