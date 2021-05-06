Bengals Release List of Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor Class
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced they were creating a Ring of Honor for franchise legends last month.
The legendary Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz are the first two inductees, but who else will join them?
Four legends will be inducted into the inaugural class, which means only two spots remain.
Will it be Chad Johnson? What about Ken Anderson and Ken Riley? Could Boomer Esiason get the nod?
“The Ring of Honor celebrates our great history and the start of new traditions at a time when engagement with fans and alumni players is paramount,” Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said in a statement. “An important part of the Ring of Honor process is telling the stories of the nominees and creating discussion and debate. We looked at Pro Bowls, team records, individual achievements and the Bengals First 50 to determine the ballot. It will be exciting to see which two nominees our season ticket members and suite owners select to join Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz in the inaugural Ring of Honor class.”
Season ticket holders and suite owners will vote to determine the other two inductees. Check out the complete list of nominees below.
Ken Anderson
Willie Anderson
Jim Breech
James Brooks
Cris Collinsworth
Isaac Curtis
Corey Dillon
Boomer Esiason
David Fulcher
Chad Johnson
Tim Krumrie
Max Montoya
Dave Lapham
Lemar Parrish
Ken Riley
Bob Trumpy
Reggie Williams
Voting for the Ring of Honor will begin later this month and last for approximately one month. Season ticket holders and suite owners will receive an email with details on how to vote as it gets closer.
Last year, AllBengals released our own mythical Ring of Honor, which included Brown and Munoz.
Check out our inductions below:
