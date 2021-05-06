Bengals Release List of Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor Class

The Bengals are one step closer to finalizing their inaugural class of Ring of Honor inductees.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced they were creating a Ring of Honor for franchise legends last month.

The legendary Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz are the first two inductees, but who else will join them?

Four legends will be inducted into the inaugural class, which means only two spots remain.

Will it be Chad Johnson? What about Ken Anderson and Ken Riley? Could Boomer Esiason get the nod?

“The Ring of Honor celebrates our great history and the start of new traditions at a time when engagement with fans and alumni players is paramount,” Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said in a statement. “An important part of the Ring of Honor process is telling the stories of the nominees and creating discussion and debate. We looked at Pro Bowls, team records, individual achievements and the Bengals First 50 to determine the ballot. It will be exciting to see which two nominees our season ticket members and suite owners select to join Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz in the inaugural Ring of Honor class.”

Season ticket holders and suite owners will vote to determine the other two inductees. Check out the complete list of nominees below.

Ken Anderson

Willie Anderson

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Isaac Curtis

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Max Montoya

Dave Lapham

Lemar Parrish

Ken Riley

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

Voting for the Ring of Honor will begin later this month and last for approximately one month. Season ticket holders and suite owners will receive an email with details on how to vote as it gets closer.

Last year, AllBengals released our own mythical Ring of Honor, which included Brown and Munoz.

Check out our inductions below:

Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor Part 1

Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor Part 2

For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class

Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp

Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense

Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season

Analyst Names Bengals' Best and Worst Draft Picks

Chad Johnson is Getting in the Ring

Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase

The Lions Tried to Trade Up With the Bengals in 2021 NFL Draft

Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL

Should the Bengals Make a Run at Pro Bowl Tackle Charles Leno?

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

A Closer Look at the Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase Over Penei Sewell

An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman

Draft Grades Are In: Here's What the National Media is Saying About the Bengals

A Three Down Look at All Seven Bengals Day 3 Draft Picks

Track EVERY Bengals Undrafted Free Agent Signing Here

Chris Evans Worked on 'The Mixon' At Michigan

Bengals Add Giovani Bernard Replacement at Running Back

Watch: New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Made One of the Best Kicks Ever

LSU Reunion: Bengals Take BIG Tyler Shelvin in Round Four

Bengals Bolster Pass Rush With Cam Sample in Fourth Round

Former Bengals Coach Has HIGH Praise for Jackson Carman

Bengals Receive Mixed Grades on Day Two of NFL Draft

Willie Anderson Gives Stamp of Approval on Bengals 2nd Rounder Jackson Carman

Analyst Praises Bengals' Second-Round Pick Jackson Carman

Watch: Joseph Ossai is a human highlight reel

Bengals Take Offensive Lineman Jackson Carman is Second Round

Ja'Marr Chase Gives Shoutout to Bengals Super Fan

Passing on Penei: Here's Why Ja'Marr Chase Was the Right Pick

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Emotional Letter From Parents

Ja'Marr Chase Makes BOLD Statement on Draft Night

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook