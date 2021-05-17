Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Receives Praise After Rookie Minicamp

The Bengals may have gotten a steal in the sixth round.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Chris Evans in the sixth-round (202nd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft earlier this month.

The former Michigan running back didn't play much over the past two seasons, but his performance at the Senior Bowl and at his Pro Day caught Zac Taylor's attention.

Evans continued to impress the Bengals' coaching staff on Friday and Saturday during rookie minicamp. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, along with his explosiveness, quickness and intelligence was on full display for Taylor and company.

Evans was even mentioned as "a fun dark horse" in Albert Breer's Monday Morning Quarterback column.

"Just the fourth(!) Michigan running back drafted since 2000, Evans had a very weird college career. His first three years (2016 to ’18), he was a versatile scatback for the Wolverines, rushing for 1,722 yards and averaging 5.6 yards per carry, with 40 catches and 16 touchdowns from scrimmage," Breer wrote. "Then, academic issues cost him the 2019 season, and he struggled to find his footing in a new offense during last year’s COVID-wracked season. So can he be the guy he was in his first three years in Ann Arbor? The Bengals, having just lost Gio Bernard [a back with a similar skill set], bet a sixth-round pick he can be. And he gave his new coaches reason to believe the last couple days, showing that he’s a smooth athlete with excellent hands, and fits athletically on an NFL field. There’s a long way to go [remember, pass-blocking will be a big part of playing the role Bernard did], but early on he looks like a guy the Bengals should be able to move all around the formation."

Evans certainly looked the part during the portion of rookie minicamp that was open to the media. Watch some clips of him, along with other highlights below.

